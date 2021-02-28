1 dead, 1 injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said two men were outside in the 0-100 block of East 91st Street just after 12:15 a.m. when they were approached by multiple unknown men who opened fire.

One man of an unknown age suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead on scene.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the torso and transported to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.