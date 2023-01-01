CHICAGO — A person has died following a shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said an armed man attempted to enter a business in the 2100 block of West Division Street on the border of the neighborhoods of Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village around 1:30 a.m.

There was an exchange of gunfire. The man fled the business and got into a car and left the scene.

Police said a person was shot several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition. That person later died.

A second person was also shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.