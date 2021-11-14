1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gathering on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed and a woman injured Saturday after a shooting at a gathering on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were inside at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue in the city’s North Austin neighborhood when an unidentified person fired shots just after midnight.

The man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. She is in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

