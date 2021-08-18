1 dead, 1 injured in Dan Ryan shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

State police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the outbound lanes near 63rd Street. A trooper was nearby, heard the shots and called it in.

A passenger who was sitting in the backseat of one vehicle was killed.

Another car that was hit was able to pull off the highway at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue. Police said one person in that car had a graze wound.

State police and CPD were able to catch up with the suspect’s vehicle after a high-speed chase at 61st Street and Ashland Avenue.

A state police cruiser appears to have been damaged in a crash.

Two suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

All the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway have since reopened.