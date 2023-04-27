CHICAGO — One man is dead and a man is injured after they were shot while inside a car Thursday afternoon on the Near South Side, Chicago police said.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street.

Two people were inside a car when someone in a stolen white Kia drove by and shot at them, police said.

One man, 18 was shot and later died, police said. Another 18-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to a hospital in good condition.

Officers later found the stolen Kia near Cermak and State, police said.

“I heard the gunshots and heard tire screeching so it was like okay I put two and two together something happened,” Jace Serato said.

Serato lives and works in the neighborhood and was stunned when he found out what was unfolding.

“To see like yellow tape, it always shocks me, but to be in this neighborhood, it for sure shocks me,” Serato said.

Evan was walking to work when he said he saw the aftermath of when the suspects abandoned the stolen Kia.

“I got to the other side of Cermak and I turned around and I seen that it crashed and somebody has run out of it,” Evan said. “But I just saw that it had crashed and the doors were opened.”

Evan works as security at Reggies and said the area is typically calm and safe.

But after what happened, he is staying vigilant of everyone who walks into the bar.

“Just trying to, you know, screen customers a little more,” Evan said. “We’ve stopped allowing entry an hour before we close. Just trying to take steps to keep our staff safe and our customers.”

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.