CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting at a gas station in South Austin.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Madison Street and LeClaire Avenue on Friday. Two men, both in their 20s, were sitting in a parked car when someone started shooting.

One of the men died at the hospital. The other man was shot in the arm but is expected to be OK.

No further information was provided.