1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Austin shooting, stabbing incident

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was shot to death and a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed following an incident in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Monday night, according to police.

Police said the two men were inside of a bedroom in a residence in the 700 block of North Leclaire Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. when the incident occurred. According to police, witnesses inside reported hearing gunshots and loud music but did not observe the incident.

The 34-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, hand and leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after he was discovered in the backyard of the residence.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the two men may have been playing dice when the incident occurred and that no weapons have been recovered.