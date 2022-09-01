CHICAGO – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side Thursday, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of W. 79th Street on the report of a double shooting. A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body after a red-colored SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire.

The 24-year-old woman, who police said was sitting inside a parked vehicle, suffered a headshot wound and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital.

The 30-year-old man was standing next to the female victim’s parked vehicle and shot in the face, police said. He arrived at Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.