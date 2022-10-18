CHICAGO — One person was killed and another was critically wounded following a shooting in West Ridge Tuesday.

At around 4:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 2500 block of West Estes on the report of a shooting.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person was killed and another is in critical condition following the shooting. Police said the victims were traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Ages and additional information are not available at this time.

On Monday night in the neighborhood, a 66-year-old liquor store owner was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.