CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a fatal car crash near Bronzeville early Saturday morning.

A 45-year-old woman was driving a white SUV on the 5100 block of South State Street around 1:56 a.m. when an 18-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her car after failing to stop at a red light.

A woman, 46, sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the SUV was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was not injured and police are still investigating.