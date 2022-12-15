CHICAGO — Two men were shot Thursday in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of N. St. Louis when police say two men, age 23, were walking when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire.

One male victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The second male victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health with a graze wound to the leg and is in good condition.

No suspect information was made available by police. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.