1 critical, 3 others injured in shooting inside Grand Boulevard business

CHICAGO — Four people were shot inside a business in the city’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said four people were inside a business in the 300 block of East 47th Street just before 4:10 p.m. when two unknown perpetrators entered with weapons and opened fire.

A 30-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was struck to the ankle and head and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old man was struck to the wrist and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 60-year-old man was struck to the thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.