CHICAGO — For the third year in a row, runners revved up their running shoes in a friendly neighborhood competition to help support small businesses in Chicago.

Participants in the Wicker Park – Bucktown Small Business Fun Run picked between two routes and in doing so, showed their support for either Team Bucktown or Team Wicker Park.

Fifty stores participated in the event, each offering their own unique discounts and deals to keep the holiday shopping rolling 24 hours later after Black Friday.

“We’re excited to be a part of this wonderful place,” said Charles Wu, owner of Chi-Tiva in Bucktown. “We want to be on the forefront, closer to the customer.”