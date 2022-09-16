CHICAGO — Hundreds of people celebrated Mexican Independence Day with fireworks and caravans in downtown Chicago overnight.

Friday’s holiday marks Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810.

The caravans — displaying Mexico’s flag and blaring music — caused traffic jams. About 100 cars stopped on DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balboa and Roosevelt where people danced in the street.

Other hot spots included State Street between Harrison and Wells streets. and Michigan Avenue and Adams Street.

Celebrations began last weekend with the return of the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village

Events this coming weekend include Pilsen Fest and the Mexican Patriotic Parade in the South Side.

CPD Supt. David Brown said the police department has been preparing for several months.

The Office of Emergency Management issued a statement warning of increased traffic volume, reroutes and street closures due to large crowds.

There were no reports of any arrests from celebrations overnight from CPD.