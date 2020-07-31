Chicagoans among millions worrying now that unemployment benefits are ending



CHICAGO — A lifeline for millions of Americans who’ve lost their jobs in the pandemic is about expire. Many are now wondering how they will get by without the expanded $600 a week benefit.

With congressional negotiators deadlocked over coronavirus relief, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin was on the offensive, pointing to the increasingly desperate situation face by unemployed Chicagoans.



Roushaunda Williams, like millions of other unemployed Americans, is frightened about the future with enhanced federal coronavirus unemployment relief of $600 a week expiring Friday.

Many Republican lawmakers in favor of decreasing the emergency aid to $200 a month.

The GOP and democratic party leaders divided on this urgent issue. Critics say it’s everyday people who are paying the price.

Illinois unemployment crisis is staggering with 1.7 million unemployment claims filed back in March. About814,000 state residents according to Durbin claiming unemployment benefits since July 11.