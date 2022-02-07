Chicago woman arrested following smash-and-grab at suburban Neiman Marcus

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested during a smash-and-grab robbery at a suburban Chicago Neiman Marcus store.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office says Monday that Terri Collins, of Chicago, was charged with burglary and retail theft.

Several people cut security wires off high-end coats Saturday afternoon in the Oak Brook store, grabbed coats and attempted to flee. The state’s attorney’s office says Collins was arrested after a security guard knocked coats and wire cutters from her hands.

Additional coats were recovered outside the store. The Associated Press was unable Monday afternoon to find a telephone number for Collins or determine if she has an attorney.