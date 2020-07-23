Chicago White Sox fans getting ready for Opening Day despite pandemic restrictions

CHICAGO — White Sox fans are revving up for Opening Day, despite the restrictions being put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ball parks are not open to fans, but many are saying they’re still excited for the start of the season and are making the best of a bad situation.

Fans Melissa Bender and Joe Micetich said baseball is the best sport in the world, and they’re excited to watch the games.

“It’s going to take the mind off of everything else and it’s just good to be back,” Bender said.

Bender tends bar at Cork & Kerry by Guaranteed Rate Field. The bar’s owner, Bill Guide, will be open for business Friday in time for the Sox’s 7 p.m. game against the Minnesota Twins.

“We’re just fortunate it’s finally here we didn’t know if the season would even get here. This is great,” he said.

Sox great, and now team ambassador, Ron Kittle said the key to this season is getting off to a quick start. With Hulk-like strength Kittle hit seven roof top homers at the old Comiskey Park. He said this 2020 season may be more about the strength between the ears.

So regardless of the fan-free stadium and the tailgateless parking lots, America’s favorite past time is back on Friday.