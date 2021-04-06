Chicago updates emergency travel order, 24 states, DC now in ‘orange tier’

CHICAGO —The Chicago Department of Public Health updated the emergency travel order on Tuesday.

The travel order was updated to include 24 states and Washington D.C. in the “orange tier,” meaning they are areas where people need to quarantine or have a negative COVID-19 test before arrival in Chicago.

The orange tier states including the following:

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

Florida

Delaware

Connecticut

Colorado

Vermont

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Massachusetts

Tennessee

Alaska

Virginia

New Hampshire

Minnesota

Michigan

West Virginia

Maryland

Maine

North Dakota

Nebraska

Iowa

Ohio

District of Columbia

The city said those who are fully vaccinated and have not had symptoms are exempt from the quarantine or pre-arrival test.

Being fully vaccinated means a person is at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks from the single dose.

Those traveling must still wear a mask and practice social distancing.

According to the health department, this is how the city defines its tiers:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

or Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms

States have a rolling 7-day average 15 cases/day/100k residents

The following states fall under the yellow tier:

Oklahoma

Mississippi

New Mexico

Indiana

Arkansas

Louisiana

Nevada

Kansas

Wisconsin

Washington

California

Wyoming

Missouri

Oregon

Puerto Rico

Hawaii

Utah

Arizona

Texas

Kentucky

Idaho

Montana

Alabama

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

More information on the Chicago Dept of Health’s website.