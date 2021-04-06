Chicago updates emergency travel order, 24 states, DC now in ‘orange tier’

CHICAGO —The Chicago Department of Public Health updated the emergency travel order on Tuesday.
The travel order was updated to include 24 states and Washington D.C. in the “orange tier,” meaning they are areas where people need to quarantine or have a negative COVID-19 test before arrival in Chicago.
The orange tier states including the following:
- New Jersey
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Florida
- Delaware
- Connecticut
- Colorado
- Vermont
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Massachusetts
- Tennessee
- Alaska
- Virginia
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- West Virginia
- Maryland
- Maine
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Ohio
- District of Columbia
The city said those who are fully vaccinated and have not had symptoms are exempt from the quarantine or pre-arrival test.
Being fully vaccinated means a person is at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks from the single dose.
Those traveling must still wear a mask and practice social distancing.
According to the health department, this is how the city defines its tiers:
- Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents.
- No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
- Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents
- 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
or
- Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms
- 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
The following states fall under the yellow tier:
- Oklahoma
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Nevada
- Kansas
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- California
- Wyoming
- Missouri
- Oregon
- Puerto Rico
- Hawaii
- Utah
- Arizona
- Texas
- Kentucky
- Idaho
- Montana
- Alabama
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
More information on the Chicago Dept of Health’s website.