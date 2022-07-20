LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Chicago went under water in a swimming pond at Smokey Hollow Campground on Tuesday and did not resurface, according to authorities.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and did not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.

The child was found about 50 minutes after being last seen. After getting removed from the pond, lifesaving measures were started on the 15-year-old from Chicago.

The child was transported to a local hospital but did not survive. Multiple agencies assisted with the incident:

Lodi Fire Department

Lodi EMS

Waunakee EMS

Columbia County Dive Team

Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.