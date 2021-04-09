Chicago suburb makes Top 10 ‘Most Relaxed Cities” list

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Chicago suburb has made the list for the country’s top 10 most relaxed cities.

Western suburban Naperville checks in at No 6 on LawnStarter’s list of the country’s most relaxed cities. The survey measured towns based on more than 50 criteria including mental and physical health, financial security, work environment and entertainment.

Sunnyvale, California in Silicon Valley was No. 1 on the list.

Top 10 Most Relaxed Cities in the U.S.

1. Sunnyvale, California

2. Arlington, Virginia

3. San Francisco, California

4. Bellevue, Washington

5. Seattle, Washington

6. Naperville, Illinois

7. Garden Grove, California

8. Fort Collins, Colorado

9. Fullerton, California

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

LawnStarter also made a list for the country’s most stressed cities — Chicago did not make the list. No. 1 in that category was Kansas City, Kansas.

For the full list of their surveys, visit lawnstarter.com.