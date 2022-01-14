Chicago students planning walkout due to return to in-person learning

CHICAGO — Students at multiple Chicago Public Schools are planning to walk out Friday in protest of the decision to return to in-person learning.

Students at Solorio Academy High School in Gage Park, and students at other schools across the city, will walk out of class at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The event was organized by the Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, known as Chi-Rads.

The walkout comes after an agreement by Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union to return to in-person learning and increase safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

The students said CPS ignored their voices about school safety concerns.