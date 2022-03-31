CHICAGO — At Chicago State University, it’s all about giving credit where credit is due.

A six-month Discover Financial Services employee, Jaime White says she is excited about the new relationship between Discover and higher education. White, who recently was the recipient of two promotions: one in billing and another in the coaching pool.

White works at Discover’s recently opened call center at 85th and Cottage Grove, where 300 good-paying jobs have already been filled. Now, the company is looking to fill 700 more positions in the months ahead.

CSU president Zaldwaynaka Scott says employees of Discover who are interested in college classes, college access, and college completion will be able to select Chicago State as an option.

“Once [Discover employees] select Chicago State as an option for that experience, and they’re admitted, their tuition will be paid by Discover,” Scott said.

Discover CEO Roger Hochschild says the call center location was a perfect fit amid its proximity to the university.

“We knew we could build great relationships that benefited not just our employees but also we could get more and more involved with this great institution and the great work that it does here in the state of Illinois and I’m really excited about that,” Hochschild said.

The program is already paying dividends.

“I’m going to do the summer,” White said about her intent to take college courses. “I’m gonna jump right on it.”

Whites told WGN News her goal is to receive her bachelor’s degree one day.

“Discover and Chicago State are great places and I am excited to see what’s going to happen,” White added.

Interested applicants can click here.

Additionally, Discover has similar arrangements with a handful of other universities around the country. Locally at Chicago State, the university is currently the only institution that plans to offer an in-person education.