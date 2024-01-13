CHICAGO — As the Chicagoland area gears up for the chilling temperatures to come, some suburbs came across heavy snowfalls from Friday’s winter storm.

Friday’s storm also brought gusty winds to the city. The highest wind gusts from the storm were measured in Crib, where gusts reached 62 MPH.

Here are the snowfall totals:

Algonquin 11.8″

Hoffman Estates 8.5″

Elburn 8.0″

Lockport 7.5″

LaSalle 7.4″

Inverness 7.4″

Paw Paw 7.0″

Union 6.8″

Naperville 6.5″

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the snow tally at O’Hare stands a 4.4″ and at 5.3″ at Midway.

According to Tom Skilling, the waterlogged “Heart attack” snow had nearly 40% more water than typical Chicago snow, because of the warm temperatures.