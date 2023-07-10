CHICAGO — A law firm is requesting information on what has been done by the city when thousands of West Side and suburban residents were affected by floodings due to the rain last week.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation Center said that they had to reverse the flow of the Chicago River for the first time in the past three years.

In press conference held Monday, Chicago residents spoke out that the river reversal caused floodings to back up into their homes, causing property damage and potential health problems.

Alderman Chris Taliaferro with the 29th ward said many senior residents still have flood damage in their basement, losing furniture, memorabilia and health risks that they now have to live with.

Taliferro is now expected to meet with the Mayor’s office about potential ‘rainy day’ funds for homeowners still battling the consequences of last week’s floodings.

Taliferro urges residents to file a report with 311 to get a tally of how many homes were affected to potentially get state and federal funding.