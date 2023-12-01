CHICAGO — The mayor’s office released a nearly 800 page environmental report on the site where a migrant tent camp will potentially be going in Brighton Park.

The Brighton Park community has been fighting the construction of a migrant tent camp at 38th Street and California Avenue with one of the concerns being that neighbors believe the land is contaminated.

The consultants that the city hired to do the inspection of the nine acre site found some items that need to be remediated.

At one sample location, the consultants found a level of mercury that exceeds what they call “remediation objectives,” which the consultants say they removed and disposed of it at a landfill.

They also found DEHP, that’s identified by the CDC as a human carcinogen that’s used in the production of PVC, in a soil sample. That soil will also reportedly be removed.

Another part of the soil was found to have a high level of a two semivolitile compounds that the consultants say a fresh layer of stone on the ground will protect against that.

The city sent WGN a statement stating “with these remediation’s the site is safe for temporary residential use.”

The plan would be to house about 1,500 people there. Construction for the site began earlier this week.