CHICAGO — It has been more than a week since the deadly wildfires erupted across Maui with the death toll at 111 and expected to go up.

Establishments from homes, restaurants and historic landmarks and burned down and local groups are extending a hand any way they can.

The Realtor’s Relief Foundation, an organization based out of Chicago has been helping disaster victims for more than two decades. The money was raised by real estate agents across the country.

The foundation is donating $1.5 million and is partnering with the Realtors Association of Maui to distribute the money.

The foundation’s president hopes it will assist Maui residents with their housing payments.

“This is an opportunity for us to get money in people’s hands very quickly,” Mike McGrew, Realtors Relief Foundation President said.

McGrew said residents will have the chance to apply and receive up to $3,000, adding its money they will not have to pay back.

The president plans to visit Maui on Monday and meet with first responders, survivors and local officials.

He promised to provide all resources necessary to help the people and area heal.