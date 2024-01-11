CHICAGO — People are flocking to catch a glimpse of the latest tourist hotspot in Chicago.

It’s been dubbed the “Chicago Rat Hole.” Anyone looking can find it in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in the city’s Roscoe Village neighborhood.

While some say it is a “rat hole,” many other people say it was actually a squirrel and that the imprint has been there for years.

But now, people are making their pilgrimage to the spot and boast that it “lives up to the hype.”

Some are even honoring the rat, putting flowers next to the hole — and some are saying it’s “more iconic than the Bean.”