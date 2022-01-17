Chicago rapper Vic Mensa arrested on narcotics charges at Virginia airport

CHICAGO — Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered illicit narcotics in his baggage.

Mensa, real name Victor Kwesi Mensah, was due to board a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.

During a secondary baggage examination, CBP officers discovered about 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside the 28-year-old’s luggage.

Drugs allegedly confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on Saturday, Jan, 15, (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Airport officers responded and charged Mensah with felony narcotics possession charges.

CBP officials used this incident to remind travelers that narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law, although some states have decriminalized specific quantities.

“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C., said.

