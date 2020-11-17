Chicago Public Schools to start in-person learning in January

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools plans to bring back students for in-person learning beginning January 2021.

CPS plans to bring elementary school students back into the classroom on Feb. 1 and pre-school and special education students on Jan 11

Families of all students will have the option to continue with remote learning.

CPS said they plan to send out forms to parents later this month where families can opt in for in-person instruction.

The Chicago Teachers union has strongly opposed any and all in person instruction during the pandemic.