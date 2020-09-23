Chicago prepares for unrest as decision in Breonna Taylor case nears

CHICAGO — As a decision on charges in the Breonna Taylor case is expected to be announced soon, Chicago is among several cities across the country preparing for unrest.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker both stated that the Illinois National Guard is prepared to take action if needed. Many stores on the magnificent mile remain boarded up after numerous incidents of unrest this summer.

The City of Louisville has declared a state of emergency in preparation for more riots. Police in Louisville have canceled vacations and blocked off downtown streets.

There is currently no scheduled time for the Attorney General of Kentucky to announce his decision.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers using a no knock warrant for a drug investigation that broke down Taylor’s door.

The warrant was for an individual who did not live at the address. Her boyfriend, fearing it was an intruder, opened fire and struck an officer. Officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

Last week, the City of Louisville settled a lawsuit with Taylor’s family that included police reform and $12 million.

While many organizations are calling for peaceful demonstrations regardless of the decision, officials in both Louisville and Chicago are prepared for potential violent unrest.