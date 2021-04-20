Chicago prepares for possible protests, unrest as nation waits for Derek Chauvin trial verdict

CHICAGO — The city is just getting off a weekend of protests after video was released of a 13-year-old being shot by police, and now, Chicago is preparing for possible unrest as the nation waits for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Some stores downtown have already boarded up windows and doors in preparation for possible damage. Last summer, protests erupted in Chicago, as well as across the nation, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Monday, Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker activated the National Guard in Chicago in response to the mayor’s request. About 125 members of the National Guard will deploy to the city to help Chicago police manage street closures.

Pritzker has also directed Illinois State Police to support the Chicago Police Department.

Chauvin is charged in the death of Floyd — the video of the death instantly went viral after Chauvin was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is no actionable intelligence at this time, but she wants to the city to be fully prepared.

The National Guard will hit city streets around noon Tuesday.