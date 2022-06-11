CHICAGO — St. Sabina Church and the Chicago Police Department are teaming up for a gun buyback Saturday.

While thousands of people are expected downtown Saturday afternoon for the March for our Lives, Chicago police will be at the Auburn Gresham church to help combat gun violence. The gun buyback runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 1210 W. 78th Place.

Those who turn in a gun will get a $100 gift card courtesy of the police department. Those who turn in BB guns, air guns or replicas get $10. St. Sabina is sweetening the deal by offering a bonus in exchange for assault weapons — the guns commonly used in many mass shootings, including two recent incidents that gained national attention.

CPD hosts several gun buyback programs every year. Many of these events take place at churches because many feel more comfortable coming to houses of worship. No questions are asked during the buyback.

A lot of people who show up at buyback events had weapons stored in their attics or closets. And many say that they just wanted to get rid of them.

The police department eventually destroys all of the guns collected.

St. Sabina has hosted a gun buyback in the past. It was one of the first in the area to host one nearly 20 years ago. Last summer, the church and a local businessman teamed up to offer $200 for guns and $100 for riffles to people age 25 and younger.

St. Sabrina pastor, the Rev. Michael Pfleger is hoping the event will give people extra incentive, given current gas prices and inflation, to come in and turn in a weapon.