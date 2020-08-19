Chicago police seek driver in West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking a driver in a West Side hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday night.

Police said a white four-door sedan hit a male pedestrian near the 4400 block of West Lake Street at approximately 10:25 p.m. Police said the driver then fled the scene.

Police have not released a detailed description of the driver.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Police said they believe the car sustained front-end damage.

The vehicle was last seen driving west on Lake Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521.