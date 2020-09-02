Chicago police release surveillance video of Humboldt Park looting

Three years ago the MacArthur Foundation offered the unthinkable. It was a public competition: Identify a problem, then come up with a feasible and durable solution. That’s it.

In 2017, there were 2,000 applications and only one winner. They walked away with $100 million to make their dream become a reality.

That year, Sesame Street Workshop was the victor. In less than three years, they have planned out and put into motion Season 1 of “Ahlan,” which means “Welcome Sesame” in Arabic.

Basma and her best friend Jad and Ma’zooza, a sweet baby goat who follows them everywhere, are the new faces of Sesame Street in the Middle East. Their goal: to help children living impoverished and displaced in war torn regions, cope and maybe even recover the Sesame Street way. They do it with love, patience, learning from one another and they do it in Arabic.

“Through our research with local experts and partners, we have learned the most important thing we can give child who have lived through. traumatic experience is to give them their emotional ABC’s if you will,” Sherrie Westin, Sesame Street Workshop, said.

Sesame Workshop’s plan over five years is to create a new local Sesame Broadcast on digital platforms and satellite filled with content, learning materials, training and more that could reach kids who are survivors of war like in Syria.