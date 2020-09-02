Chicago police release surveillance video of Humboldt Park looting

CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance video of individuals who broke into a Humboldt Park business and looted the store.
The incident happened on May 31 on a store on the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 1:45 p.m. It was among the first such incidents that erupted in the city several days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Damage and looting occurred at numerous stores along the Magnificent Mile that weekend but also on the West Side.
Police ask anyone who can identify the individuals to contact Area 4 detectives.