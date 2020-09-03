Photos released of 5 suspects wanted in fatal Morgan Park pancake house shooting

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — Chicago police released photos of five suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a South Side pancake house over the weekend.

Video at a gas station captured two of the men police are looking for. The others appear to get out of a car at a parking lot. Two of those suspects look like they have guns drawn.

Police also released an image of a car they are looking for.

A 31-year-old man was dining under a tent outside the Lumes Pancake House near 116th Street and Western Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Sunday when police say a white SUV pulled up and “multiple offenders” exited before firing shots, killing him and wounding four other adult diners.

A family member later identified the 31-year-old man as Devon Welsh of South Shore, and said he was eating with his girlfriend and three-week-old baby at the time. Police said they believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

Two women and one man were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and the man has since been updated to stable. A 30-year-old woman was also taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Trevaugn Roberson said his 42-year-old cousin was one of the victims hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the car is asked to call police.