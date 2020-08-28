Chicago police preparing for possible weekend protests

CHICAGO — Chicago police are gearing up for what could be a busy weekend of protests.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown made it clear that the city is taking a tougher stance against protestors who become violent or destructive.

Merchants in Chicago’s Central Business District say they can’t afford another weekend of destruction.

“We have every assurance from the city of Chicago and CPD that they’ll be ready for all contingencies,” Kimberly Bares, president of the Magnificent Mile Association, said.

Bares said city merchants are trying to stay optimistic at a time when customers are increasingly buying online. But with a beefed-up police presence this weekend, the folks at the Magnificent Mile Association hope for the best. They are hoping people will protest peacefully.

“When you cross the line and mete out violence and start attacking or destroying persons and property we will take swift enforcement action,” Brown said.

It was a warning to troublemakers —not the vast majority of peaceful protestors exercising their right to free speech, but to those who resort to violence or destruction



“And we’ve also created our arrest teams to be able to go into a crowd and arrest those agitators that are in bedded in the crowd so that we can all be safe when we exercise our first amendment rights,” the top cop said.

For days now, critical incident response teams have been coordinating with Streets and Sanitation to respond to flare-ups — it’s a coordination between city part departments and police part of the new strategy.

CPD is responding to criticism that not enough police resources have been dedicated to city neighborhoods with much of the focus on the city central business district.