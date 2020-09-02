Chicago police partner with Neighbors app to help solve burglaries

CHICAGO — Chicago police have announced a partnership with the “Neighbors” app, using ring and nest cameras to help solve burglaries.

Detectives will be able to draw a circle around the area of a suspected incident, and send out a message to anyone in the area requesting access to their recordings.

“These people are going to be able to communicate with the department and the videos of these crimes without the detectives or community ever interfacing,” Chicago police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

The announcement comes after police used doorbell camera footage to connect Kwincy Johnson to several burglaries in Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood by noticing a distinctive arm tattoo.

Deenihan hopes the approach will encourage community members to participate in crime prevention, thanks to there not being a necessity for a face-to-face meeting.

“If it’s something extremely heinous like a homicide, there might be a little fear,” Deenihan said. “They may not be willing to talk to a detective on their porch and say ‘yeah come in, look at my cameras’ out of fear.”

“Now it’s going to be more efficient to share video with the detectives without the detectives knocking on every door,” Deenihan said.

Police stats reveal 6,257 reported burglaries this year, a 20% drop from two years ago. Some leaders believe the cameras can act as a deterrent.

“I believe in some instances it tells the bad guys, ‘let’s move on to another house,” 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea said.

Along with being compatible with ring and nest cameras, residents without cameras can still use the app to be alerted of activity in their community.

One lifelong Morgan Park resident and community policing volunteer believes the measure will help residents feel like they have some control over crime in their neighborhood.

“That gives them some authority to say ‘yeah, I can help in my district, I can help in my neighborhood. I can take command. I can get involved. And I can stay anonymous,” Ben Farnandis said, who has lived in Morgan Park for 79 years.

The police partnership with Neighbors is now active in the 12th and 22nd police districts; that’s Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park, as well as the Near West Side respectively.