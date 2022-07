CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been hospitalized after being shot on the city’s Near West Side.

Police spokesperson, Tom Ahern, on Friday morning said a 12th District officer was shot around 9 a.m. and taken to Stroger Hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

The details surrounding the shooting are currently unknown, but a heavy police presence could be seen on the 1300 block of West Taylor Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.