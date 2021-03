CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after being shot on the city’s West Side.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said a 15th District police officer was shot Saturday afternoon on the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The officer was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in an unknown condition.

WGN News has sent a reporter to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.