Chicago police officer injured after Bronzeville crash

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured after a crash in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a Chevy Impala driven by a 33-year-old woman was driving westbound on 47th Street around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and failed to stop at a red light. The woman continued driving through the intersection and collided with a Chicago police squad car that was driving south on South Michigan Avenue.

The officer inside the car sustained a wrist injury and facial lacerations. The officer was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The woman was taken St. Bernard Hospital for leg pain. She was cited for operation of an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed and disobeying a traffic control device.

No further information was provided.