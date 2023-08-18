CHICAGO — New felony charges have been filed against a Chicago police officer previously accused of sexually abusing a teenager in Norridge.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old David Deleon was arrested in March for sexually abusing a minor in Norridge is now facing new charges of child sexual assault.

Deleon was stripped of his police powers by the Chicago Police Department after he was arrested by Norridge Police and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor and aggravated battery for an attack on a 17-year-old victim.

Norridge PD seized Deleon’s cell phone following his arrest and forwarded evidence to the CPD, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Further investigating showed Deleon sexually assaulted and abused minors and recorded videos of himself with them on multiple occasions. The videos reportedly showed Deleon with the victims in his home, consuming alcohol, smoking tobacco, and handling firearms.

The investigators also learned that Deleon met the victims while he was working in his official capacity as a Chicago Police officer and would invite them to sleep at his residence.

Deleon was arrested on Thursday by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC).

He has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of manufacturing child pornography/moving depiction, two counts of possession of child pornography/moving depiction, and one count of unauthorized videotaping.

Deleon appeared in court on Friday and a judge ordered him to be held without bond.