CHICAGO — Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing from Hermosa.

Lucilla Ortega was last seen Tuesday night and is missing from the 2100 block of North Tripp Avenue.

She may be wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black sandals, Chicago police said.

Ortega, 5’2″ and 110 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may frequent the area of the 4300 block of West Monroe.

If located call 911.