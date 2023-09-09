CHICAGO — Two robberies were reported early Saturday morning near DePaul University in Chicago.

The first happened on Sheffield Avenue near Webster Avenue when three women around 20 years old were robbed by three people, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

Minutes later, two 19-year-old women had their possessions taken by two people on Fullerton just west of Halsted Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call them.