CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating a hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon in Wrigleyville.
The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Waveland.
According to police, one person was taken to Illinois Masonic in unknown condition after he came in contact with a skin irritant.
According to a statement from the Chicago Cubs, an employee had an allergic reaction, was taken to a hospital and was eventually released.
Police said the department’s bomb squad is on the scene investigating.
The Cubs said the employee detected a “foreign substance” in a small package.
Additional details haven’t been released at this time.