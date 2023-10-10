CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating a hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon in Wrigleyville.

The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Waveland.

According to police, one person was taken to Illinois Masonic in unknown condition after he came in contact with a skin irritant.

According to a statement from the Chicago Cubs, an employee had an allergic reaction, was taken to a hospital and was eventually released.

Police said the department’s bomb squad is on the scene investigating.

The Cubs said the employee detected a “foreign substance” in a small package.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.