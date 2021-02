CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is holding its first gun turn-in event of the year on Saturday.

The turn-in event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Ita Catholic Church on North Broadway Avenue.

Participants will get a $100 gift card for a gun and a $10 gift card for BB guns, air guns and replica guns.

Police will accept guns at the event Saturday with no questions asked. All of the guns collected will be destroyed.