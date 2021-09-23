Chicago police, fire continue annual baseball game after last year’s postponement

CHICAGO — Chicago police and fire are resuming their annual baseball game Thursday night to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Officials are expecting attendance around 8,000 as Chicago’s Finest baseball club battles Chicago’s Bravest baseball club.

The pre-game ceremony honored officer Ella French and her partner Carlos Yanez Jr. Ceremonial first pitches were thrown out by French’s mother, Yanez Jr.’s father and officer Joshua Blas — who was with French and Yanez Jr. the night of the shooting.

Players are excited to get between the white lines on Guaranteed Rate Field, hours after the White Sox clinched the division in Cleveland.

“Between COVID deaths that have happened on the job, between events where we have lost people,” said officer Vince Macias. “It’s tragic, as much as we are here to honor them, we are here to celebrate their lives.”

Tickets were on sale for $10 outside of Gate 5. Proceeds benefitted the Chicago Memorial Foundation and the Gold Badge Society.