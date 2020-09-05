Chicago police fatally shoot man who lunged at officer with knife: officials

CHICAGO — Chicago police fatally shot a man who they say lunged at an officer with a knife on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to officials, police officers were responding to reports of a man stabbed on the 4800 block of South Laverge Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police found one person who was stabbed and afterwards, came across a suspect who they say was armed with a butcher knife. The suspect approached a police sergeant and stabbed the officer in the vest.

Police said the sergeant then used a stun gun on the suspect, but was unsuccessful in subduing him. The suspect then lunged toward the sergeant again. That’s when other officers fired multiple rounds and killed the suspect.

A womanm who did not want to be identified, said two men were following the suspect after the original stabbing and called 911.

The original person who was stabbed was hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.