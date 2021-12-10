WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. David Brown addresses weekend safety plan

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is making special weekend plans to deal with a wave of shootings, carjackings, burglaries and other violence.



CPD Supt. David Brown is expected to speak Friday morning at 9 a.m. about the safety plan for the weekend.

Officers currently have one regular day off canceled — something has been a point of contention between at least two of the police unions who say officers have no time to decompress or spend time with their families. They also say, it doesn’t work, according to the crime numbers.

There has been a lot focus recently on the violence happening downtown. This past weekend video captured a CTA bus driver being beaten by a mob in the Loop.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was shot at Millennium Park. She’s recovering at Comer Children’s Hospital.

In total, Chicago police reported at least 33 people were shot last weekend in Chicago, nine were killed.