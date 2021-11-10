Chicago Police Department cancels days off, bracing for Rittenhouse verdict

CHICAGO — Chicago police appear to be bracing for a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, according to the city’s largest police union.

The Chicago Police Department canceled regularly scheduled days off starting Friday and through the weekend. An internal memo sent to rank and file officers does not mention the Rittenhouse trial.

However, the Fraternal Order of Police made the connection, saying the move is possibly in anticipation of civil unrest, if Rittenhouse is acquitted.

The FOP accuses the city of violating a mediation settlement by failing to provide notice to officers before canceling their days off.

The trial continues on Wednesday.