Chicago Police Board fires cop who shot partner then lied about it

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Board fired a veteran officer, Patrick Kelly, after investigators concluded he shot his partner and lied about it.

Officer Michael LaPorta was left with permanent injuries that have required him to have 24-hour care for almost 10 years after he was shot on Jan. 12, 2010.

Kelly was off-duty when he shot him in the head. He said he wasn’t drunk that night, though he admitted drinking four beers.

At the time, he told investigators that LaPorta tried unsuccessfully to take his own life.

LaPorta’s attorney on Thursday night said the decision is a “small measure of justice.”

Kelly’s lawyer had no immediate comment.

Kelly has the option to appeal his firing to the Cook County Circuit Court.